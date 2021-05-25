GRPS offers more tickets to high school graduations

The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new epidemic order that removes COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor venues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Tuesday that more tickets will be available to family and friends for upcoming high school graduation ceremonies.

Students will now receive up to six tickets total. The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new epidemic order that removes COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor venues.

The district said if a student does not need all six tickets, the unused tickets may be made available for students who need more than six tickets.

The new order applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and the district is asking unvaccinated individuals to wear masks during the graduation ceremony and practice social distancing.

If you have any questions or want more information, GRPS says you can contact the school directly.

