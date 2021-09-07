Visitor at UP park falls from cliff, dies on holiday

Police believe the man fell while descending the cliff to take photos.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A visitor fell from a cliff and died at a park in the Upper Peninsula.

The death occurred Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

Police believe the man fell while descending the cliff to take photos.

No other details were released.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near shore. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

At least two other people have died this summer from accidental falls at parks in the Upper Peninsula.

