Muskegon boys basketball falls in state final to Cass Tech 78-63

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Muskegon made its first trip back to the state championship for the first time since the Big Reds won it all in 2014.

However, this time around, it didn't go their way. Cass Tech defeated Muskegon 78-63 in the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday.

"We accomplished a lot this year," Muskegon senior David Day III said. "I am very proud of every person that stepped on the court. We played all heart. Day in and day out. That's all you can ask for."

The Big Reds had won nine games in a row going into the matchup with the Technicians. Muskegon trailed for much of the game, but took the lead thanks to a Justin Watson three late in the fourth quarter to go up 47-46.

Tom Izzo is in the house to check out the Muskegon vs Cass Tech state title game pic.twitter.com/JcZWmuArk6 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) March 25, 2023

However, the Big Reds then went on a dry spell. Muskegon did not make a basket for the next six minutes of game action.

"This season meant a lot to me," Muskegon senior Anthony Sydnor III said. "My guys, unfortunately, I won't be able to play with them anymore. But I think the next team in the offseason will make a run here. I am just thankful to be here."

Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs led the way for the Big Reds with 19 points. He scored all of his baskets in the second half. David Day III added 15 points will Anthony Sydnor poured in 13 points.

The Big Reds finish the year 26-3 overall.

